City Councilor Paul Wymer and former Sandoval County Democratic Party chair Alexandria Piland will face each other in a runoff election April 14 after neither captured a majority in Tuesday’s six-candidate Rio Rancho mayoral election, unofficial results show.

With all 114 precincts fully reporting and 13,746 total votes cast, Wymer led the field with 6,237 votes (45%). Piland finished second with 3,662 votes (27%). Under Rio Rancho city election rules, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the total votes cast to win outright.

Results last updated by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday were unofficial. The Sandoval and Bernalillo county canvassing boards are expected to review results no later than March 13.

Mayoral election results (unofficial)

Paul Wymer — 6,237 votes (45%)

Alexandria Piland — 3,662 votes (27%)

Michael Meek — 1,552 votes (11%)

Zachary Darden — 1,191 votes (9%)

Corrine Rios — 915 votes (7%)

Aleitress Franshaun Owens-Smith — 189 votes (1%)

The mayoral primary drew 13,869 ballots cast citywide out of 88,761 eligible voters, a turnout of about 15.6%.

Paul Wymer, left, and Gregg Hull watch election results Tuesday night at Turtle Mountain. (Kevin Hendricks)

Wymer, who has served six years on the City Council and six years on the Planning and Zoning Board, ran on his nearly four decades of private development experience. He championed infrastructure investment, public safety pay increases and supported the city’s 2024 Affordable Housing Plan.

Piland emphasized fiscal responsibility and a “growth must pay for growth” approach to development, calling for requiring developers to meet clear infrastructure standards — particularly for roads, water capacity and utilities — before new housing receives approval.

“We knew we would probably be in a runoff simply because there were six candidates,” Piland said Tuesday night. “Team Piland is ready to move forward.”

Alexandria Piland is in the runoff election for Rio Rancho mayor. (Courtesy photo)

“Thank you to my supporters, you guys have been great, you have been fantastic,” Wymer said Tuesday night. “And I agree, I can beat her. We got this.”

The two candidates will face off in the April 14 runoff. A full majority of votes cast will be required to win the seat being vacated by Mayor Gregg Hull.

Culbreath wins District 5 council seat

In the only contested City Council race Tuesday, incumbent Karissa Culbreath defeated challenger Calvin Ducane Ward to win re-election to the District 5 seat. Culbreath received 1,113 votes (54%), to Ward’s 944 votes (46%), out of 2,057 total ballots cast.

Culbreath, who was appointed to the council in 2020 and elected by voters in 2022, touted improvements in infrastructure, public safety and economic development during her first full term.

Incumbents Jeremy Lenentine ran unopposed in District 2, receiving 1,255 votes, and Bob Tyler ran unopposed in District 3, receiving 1,977 votes.

Cook reelected Municipal Judge, bond measures pass

G. Robert Cook ran unopposed for re-election as Rio Rancho Municipal Judge, receiving 9,544 votes.

Voters approved all three general obligation bond measures on the ballot by wide margins. A road bond measure passed 73% to 27%, with 9,955 in favor and 3,621 opposed out of 13,576 votes cast. A public safety bond measure passed 67% to 33%, with 9,106 in favor and 4,429 opposed out of 13,535 votes cast. A public quality-of-life facilities bond measure passed 65% to 35%t, with 8,765 in favor and 4,741 opposed out of 13,506 votes cast.

What’s Next

The runoff election between Wymer and Piland is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. Voter registration and polling location information will be available at rrnm.gov/rrvotes. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election will be reviewed by the Sandoval and Bernalillo county canvassing boards no later than March 13.