The City of Vision is going green this weekend as the 21st annual NM Shamrock Shuffle takes center stage, highlighting a packed schedule of community races, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities.

From athletic pursuits at Loma Colorado Park to local author talks at the public library, here is a preview of what’s happening in Rio Rancho this weekend.

The weekend’s marquee event kicks off Sunday morning with the NM Shamrock Shuffle. Now in its 21st year, the festive race series invites participants to wear their best St. Patrick’s Day attire for a variety of distances.

Sunday, March 15. The 10K begins at 10 a.m., followed by the 5K and 2-Mile Walk at 10:05 a.m., and the Kids K at 11:15 a.m. Where: Starts near the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center and Loma Colorado Park.

Starts near the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center and Loma Colorado Park. Details: Registration remains open until race morning. Participants receive a finisher medal and an event t-shirt. Packet pickup is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Balance store in Albuquerque.

For those seeking a slower pace, the Loma Colorado Main Library is hosting several community-focused events on Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m., children can practice their literacy skills by reading to patient, trained therapy dogs. Local Author Series: At 2:30 p.m., the library will host author Cathie Frank for a lecture and discussion about her work.

Art enthusiasts can head just south of the city limits to the Open Space Visitor Center for the opening of two new exhibitions on Saturday.

An opening reception for artist Jane Cornish Smith will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit uses art to highlight the environmental challenges facing global bodies of water. “Nature Unveiled”: A secondary gallery opening featuring works by Kate Russell and Ioana Villatoro also debuts Saturday afternoon.

The night-life scene remains active with comedy and community gatherings. Natalie Cuomo is scheduled to perform two sets at Quezada’s Comedy Club at the nearby Santa Ana Star Casino on Saturday night at 7 and 9:30.

The festivities continue Sunday afternoon with a live performance at THE BLOCK. The Bosque Brothers are set to take the Main Stage for a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed show.

Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. Where: THE BLOCK, 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd NE.

Details: The local favorites will be joined by guest performer Cheryl. The event features a festive backdrop of holiday cheer, perfect for those looking to celebrate after the morning’s races.