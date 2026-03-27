Three reelected city officials officially took their oaths of office Thursday night during a public ceremony at Rio Rancho City Hall, marking the transition to their new leadership terms that begin April 1.

The ceremony, presided over by Mayor Gregg Hull, honored the victors of the March 3 Municipal Officer Election. Taking their oaths were Municipal Judge G. Robert Cook, District 3 Councilor Bob Tyler, and District 5 Councilor Karissa Culbreath. District 2 Councilor Jeremy Lenentine was unable to attend due to travel and will be sworn in Monday at the City Clerk’s office.

District 3 Councilor Bob Tyler is sworn in for his new terms during a ceremony at City Hall Thursday. (Kevin Hendricks)

Councilor Bob Tyler, entering his third term, expressed gratitude to his supporters and city staff. “Without everyone, we can’t make this city a great place to live,” Tyler said, specifically noting the work of the police and fire chiefs. “We’ve made the city of Rio Rancho a great place.”

District 5 Councilor Karissa Culbreath, who won a competitive race over Calvin Ward, thanked her family for their “unending and unwavering support.”

“When I stepped into this office in 2020, I did not know what to expect,” Culbreath told the audience. “This time, I ran with my eyes wide open… knowing the opportunities in front of us, but also knowing the challenges.”

District 5 Councilor Karissa Culbreath is sworn in for his new terms during a ceremony at City Hall Thursday. (Kevin Hendricks)

Judge G. Robert Cook was sworn in for his fifth term. “This community has been very, very supportive over the years,” Cook said.

The event saw a high-profile turnout, including State Reps. Alan Martinez and Joshua Hernandez and Rio Rancho Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Robby Dodd.

While the council seats are settled, the city’s top spot remains undecided. Because no mayoral candidate secured a majority of the vote on March 3, the race now moves to a runoff. District 4 Councilor Paul Wymer will face former chair of the Democratic Party of Sandoval County Alexandria Piland.

Alexandria Piland, left, and Paul Wymer will face off in the runoff election to be Rio Rancho’s next mayor.

Rio Rancho Mayoral Runoff

Election Day: Tuesday, April 14

Early voting: March 31 – April 11

Early voting locations (Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sat. April 4 & 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.):

Broadmoor Senior Center/Clerk’s Annex, 3421 Broadmoor Blvd.

Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd.

Sabana Grande, 4114 Sabana Grande Ave. SE

The Hub @ Enchanted Hills, 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd.

Southern Blvd., 2345 Southern Blvd., Suite C2

Same-day voter registration is available at all early voting locations. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 31. For more information, visit rrnm.gov/rrvotes or call (505) 891-5004.