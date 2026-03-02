Voters in New Mexico’s third-largest city will decide who leads their community and whether to authorize nearly $18 million in bonds when Rio Rancho holds its municipal election Tuesday, March 3.

The ballot includes races for mayor and three City Council districts, a Municipal Judge seat, and three separate bond questions covering road repairs, public safety and quality-of-life facilities. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Here is everything you need to know before you vote.

What’s on the ballot

Five offices are up for election, all carrying four-year terms:

Mayor

District 2 City Councilor

District 3 City Councilor

District 5 City Councilor

Municipal Judge

Voters will also weigh three bond questions:

$12,435,000 Road Bond

$4,365,000 Public Safety Bond

$1,200,000 Quality of Life Facilities Bond

Election day voting

On Election Day, voters may cast a ballot at any of the 14 voting convenience centers listed below. All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Same-day voter registration is available at every Election Day location. Bring a current photo ID containing your name and photograph.

Broadmoor Senior Center (Clerk’s Annex) , 3241 Broadmoor Blvd.

, 3241 Broadmoor Blvd. Loma Colorado Library , 755 Loma Colorado Blvd.

, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. Cabezon Community Center , 2307 Cabezon Blvd.

, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. 2345 Southern Blvd. SE, Suite C2

The Hub @ Enchanted Hills , 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd.

, 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd. Cielo Azul Elementary , 3804 Shiloh Rd.

, 3804 Shiloh Rd. Puesta Del Sol Elementary , 450 Southern Blvd.

, 450 Southern Blvd. Haynes Community Center , 2006 Grande Blvd. SE

, 2006 Grande Blvd. SE Esther Bone Library , 950 Pinetree Rd. SE

, 950 Pinetree Rd. SE Star Heights Recreation Center , 800 Polaris Blvd.

, 800 Polaris Blvd. 4114 Sabana Grande Ave.

Rio Rancho Middle School , 1600 Loma Colorado Blvd.

, 1600 Loma Colorado Blvd. Joe Harris Elementary School , 2100 10th St.

, 2100 10th St. Colinas Del Norte Elementary School, 1001 Night Sky Ave.

Returning an absentee ballot

Completed absentee ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 3. Ballots may be dropped off at any of the 14 voting convenience centers or at the City Clerk’s Office, 3200 Civic Center Circle NE, Suite 150.

Election results

Unofficial results will be posted at rrnm.gov/rrvotes as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. The 528 will have results Tuesday night and updates early Wednesday morning.

The unofficial results and canvass report will be submitted for approval to the Sandoval and Bernalillo County canvassing boards by the Rio Rancho City Clerk no later than March 13.

Runoff election

If no candidate for a given office receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, April 14.

Rio Rancho mayoral candidates top from left: Aleitress Owens-Smith, Michael Meek and Alexandria Piland. Bottom from left: Paul Wymer, Corrine Rios and Zach Darden.

Sample ballots and full election information are available at rrnm.gov/rrvotes. Here’s everything you need to know, courtesy of The 528:

