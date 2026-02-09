A question about sanctuary city policy sparked a crowd reaction at a mayoral candidate forum on Feb. 3, with one candidate breaking from her opponents to voice support for the designation.

During the forum hosted by The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Rancho Observer, mayoral candidate Alexandria Piland was the only contender who did not oppose making Rio Rancho a sanctuary city, a policy that would prevent local authorities from reporting undocumented immigrants to federal immigration officials for possible deportation.

Credit: Rio Rancho Observer, shared with permission

“No offense to the RR Chamber, but that was a question set up to divide mayoral candidates, and it did,” Piland told The 528 via email on Monday. “If you remember, it was a question that was asked in a yes or no format. There was no time for explication, nor was it granted due to the audience. I was very happy to stand up for my values and would do so again, no matter how poorly the question was presented.”

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jerry Schalow told The 528 Monday that the questions were not designed to divide candidates, saying “we asked what voters asked us to ask.”

“Every question presented at the forum was submitted directly by Rio Rancho residents both online and in person. The most frequent concerns were water, roads, development, transparency and sanctuary city policy,” Schalow said. “Because the sanctuary city issue had recently surfaced locally, and Albuquerque’s policy has been widely discussed. Every candidate received the same questions, under the same format, with equal time. In a structured forum with time limits, concise formats are necessary to ensure fairness and cover the issues that matter most.”

All other mayoral candidates stated their opposition to sanctuary city status during the “blitz questions” segment, where candidates were asked to provide brief answers on topics including impact fees, speed cameras and immigration policy.

Piland’s position drew immediate applause from some audience members, but the reaction turned contentious during her closing statement when she referenced her stance on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I don’t want citizens being murdered in our streets. I don’t want them being shot in the face or shot 10 times,” Piland said, prompting audible boos from portions of the crowd before Schalow intervened, telling the audience to “bring it down.”

“I think our city is better than that,” Piland said.

Former chair of the Democratic Party of Sandoval County and current Rio Rancho mayoral candidate Alex Piland, left, holds a sign with current party chair Greg Bennett at a protest last year. (Kevin Hendricks)

In her closing remarks, Piland said that her campaign focused on “leadership” and “service to the community” rather than partisan politics, describing it as “about top to bottom” rather than “left and right.”

“This position isn’t about power. It’s about dignity and fairness and a city that works for all of us,” she said, encouraging residents to reach out with questions, “especially about my response to ICE.”

How could Rio Rancho become a sanctuary city?

According to city officials, Rio Rancho has never adopted sanctuary city policies. Any formal sanctuary city designation would require approval by at least four members of the seven-member Governing Body, which consists of the mayor and six city councilors representing distinct geographic districts.

“I grew up thinking that the United States was a melting pot; different people, cultures, art and food make a community stronger and more interesting. I see that in our city, and I want to work to support those in Rio Rancho who are here and contributing to the community,” Piland told The 528. “Having said all of that, do I think the Mayor of Rio Rancho can turn Rio Rancho into a sanctuary city? No. I know that she cannot, but that was not the question that was asked and answered.”

While Piland acknowledged the mayor’s role in adopting policies for it, She doubled down on her support for sanctuary city status.

“I am for sanctuary cities. I believe that the Christian principles of welcoming strangers and doing unto others are the bedrock on which sanctuary cities, and even civil societies, are based,” Piland said. “I see what ICE/CBP are doing in other communities, and I do not want them here. I meant it when I said that I do not want to see our community members dragged from their houses and shot.”