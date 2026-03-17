Rio Rancho families have a narrow window to shape the future of their schools — and the clock is already running.

Dr. Robert Dodd, the first new superintendent Rio Rancho Public Schools has seen in 31 years, launched a 100-day community listening plan this month. What families, staff and students tell him will directly drive decisions about classroom instruction, special education services and how the district spends its $253 million budget — starting as soon as next fall.

RRPS Superintendent Dr. Robert W. Dodd. (RRPS)

“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” Dodd wrote of the planned community listening sessions. “For those who cannot attend or would like to share additional thoughts, I will launch an online survey to allow everyone to contribute.”

The plan runs through June 9 and includes public meet-and-greet sessions across Rio Rancho, school-level coffees with parent organizations, and student voice sessions at secondary schools. Dodd says he will visit all 21 campuses in his first 30 days — sitting in classrooms, greeting families at drop-off and asking open-ended questions. “If you see me at your school or on campus, please say hello, introduce yourself, and help me get to know Rio Rancho,” he wrote.

Dodd follows Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, who led the district from its founding in 1994, growing it from seven schools and 5,900 students to more than 16,000 students across 21 campuses.The board unanimously selected Dodd — previously the director of school leadership and improvement for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland — after a search launched when Cleveland announced her retirement last September.

RRPS Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, shown at a graduation in 2024, announced her retirement Sept. 17. (Kevin Hendricks)

Dodd frames the transition as both a tribute and a challenge. “Next year’s prekindergarten students will graduate in 2040, and we have many students to serve between now and then,” he wrote. “That requires thoughtful and deliberate action.”

His 100-day findings will determine staffing levels, program priorities and support structures for the 2026-27 school year. Special education services and credit attainment support for at-risk seniors are already flagged as early action items. On accountability, Dodd was direct: “Shared accountability means we are collectively responsible for results: schools are accountable for delivery of high-quality teaching and learning, and the district office is accountable for providing aligned curriculum, professional learning, staffing, and operational excellence.”

He added a promise to keep the community in the loop throughout. “You will see regular updates through newsletters, our website, social media, and community meetings,” Dodd wrote. “There will always be clear ways to ask questions, share feedback, and hold us accountable.”

A long-term strategic plan — the district’s first under new leadership — is targeted for completion by spring 2027.

While community listening sessions and an online survey are planned, dates and details have not yet been announced.