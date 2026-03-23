Rio Rancho drivers navigating the Broadmoor Boulevard corridor face continued road closures this week as the $8.4 million reconstruction project moves through its most disruptive phase yet, with key closures expected to remain in place through Thursday.

Southbound Country Club Drive is closed between St. Andrews Drive and Oakmount Drive, and Broadmoor Boulevard is closed between Country Club Drive and Lakeview Circle/Diez Y Ocho Court, according to the city. Both closures began March 16 and run through approximately March 26. Drivers in the affected area should expect lower-than-normal water pressure — around 10 PSI — during active work periods.

The current phase follows a week-long closure at the Broadmoor/Nicklaus Drive intersection, which wrapped up March 15 to complete a water line tie-in. The project, underway since February 2025, reconstructs the roadway and replaces water infrastructure from Country Club Drive to Loma Colorado Boulevard. Alternative routes throughout the project include Unser Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard; Broadmoor remains open outside the active closure zones. Rio Rancho Public Schools received traffic flow maps to assist with planning, and affected schools have already notified families of bus route adjustments.

Broadmoor Boulevard project updates

Project updates: rrnm.gov/4963/Broadmoor-Blvd-Mill-Inlay-Project

Rio Rancho Public Works: 505-891-5000

