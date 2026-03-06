A section of Broadmoor Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday as crews work to connect a new water line as part of a multimillion-dollar road and utility improvement project.

Access to Broadmoor Blvd. from Nicklaus Drive will be blocked from March 9 through March 16 while contractors complete a water line tie-in, according to the city. Detour signs will be posted to guide motorists through alternative routes.

The closure is part of the broader Broadmoor Boulevard Mill & Inlay Project, an $8.4 million effort to reconstruct the roadway and replace water infrastructure from Country Club Drive to Loma Colorado Boulevard. The project also includes new water lines and road reconstruction on Lakeview Circle, Links Lane, Golfers Lane, Turf Lane and Diez Y Ocho Court.

The project began in February 2025 and is scheduled for completion this month.

City officials said Broadmoor Boulevard will remain open for travel throughout the project, though drivers should expect lane closures and delays at various stages of construction. Alternative routes include Unser Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard.

The week-long closure at Nicklaus Drive had been anticipated since the project’s start. City officials said the intersection would need to be temporarily shut down during the project’s later stages to complete the water line connection.

Rio Rancho Public Schools has been provided with traffic flow maps to assist with planning. Some schools have adjusted bus routes to accommodate construction-related traffic changes and have notified affected families.