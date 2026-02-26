As the last weekend of early voting approaches, turnout for the Rio Rancho municipal election is currently lagging behind the 2022 pace, even as the city has added thousands of new registered voters over the past four years.

As of Feb. 25, just 4,093 voters have cast their ballots for the March 3, election, representing 5.0% of the city’s 81,415 registered voters. This preliminary total includes 3,874 early votes and 219 absentee ballots, according to data obtained and reviewed by The 528.

By comparison, the March 1, 2022, municipal election saw a final total turnout of 10,245 voters, which amounted to 14.17% of the 72,323 eligible voters at the time. Pre-Election Day voting in 2022 concluded with 4,605 early votes and 610 absentee ballots.

Early voting for the 2026 cycle began on Feb. 3 and is set to end on Feb. 28. Based on this 23-day window up to the Feb. 25 data snapshot, the city has averaged about 168 early votes per day. If this pace holds through the final three days of early voting, the total early vote count would reach approximately 4,378, which would fall short of the 4,605 early votes cast in 2022.

Extended early voting for Rio Rancho’s March 3 municipal election ends on Feb. 28. (Kevin Hendricks)

Absentee voting has seen an even steeper decline. With just 219 absentee ballots returned so far in 2026, it is unlikely to reach the 610 absentee votes counted in 2022.

This slower voting pace comes despite significant growth in the city’s electorate. Rio Rancho added 9,092 registered voters between the 2022 and 2026 municipal elections.

To match the overall 2022 turnout of 10,245, the 2026 election will require a massive surge in the final days of early voting and on Election Day itself. In 2022, 5,030 voters cast their ballots on Election Day, accounting for nearly half of the total turnout.

The 2026 election features six candidates vying to succeed Mayor Gregg Hull: Alexandria Piland, Zachary Darden, Michael Meek, Paul Wymer, Aleitress Owens-Smith and Corrine Rios. Hull is not seeking reelection and is instead running for governor.

Rio Rancho mayoral candidates top from left: Aleitress Owens-Smith, Michael Meek and Alexandria Piland. Bottom from left: Paul Wymer, Corrine Rios and Zach Darden.

In the City Council races, Jeremy Lenentine is running unopposed in District 2, and Bob Tyler is unopposed in District 3. The District 5 race is a contested matchup between incumbent Karissa Culbreath and Calvin Ward. Robert Cook is the sole candidate for municipal judge.

Voters will also decide on three general obligation bond questions totaling $18 million for roads, public safety and quality of life facilities. If approved, city officials say no property tax rate increase would occur because previously issued bonds have been retired.

Early voting is available through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these locations:

— Broadmoor Senior Center, 3241 Broadmoor Blvd.

— Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd.

— Sabana Grande, 4114 Sabana Grande Ave. SE

— The Hub @ Enchanted Hills, 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd.

— Southern Boulevard, 2345 Southern Blvd., Suite C2

Same-day voter registration is available at all early voting locations.

The Hub @ Enchanted Hills is one of five early voting centers in Rio Rancho. (Kevin Hendricks)

Voters must present current photo identification under the city’s local voter ID requirement. Acceptable forms include government-issued IDs, driver’s licenses, student IDs, credit or debit cards, insurance cards, union cards, passports, professional association cards or voter identification cards issued free by the City Clerk.

On Election Day, 14 voting convenience centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Rio Rancho. Locations include the Broadmoor Senior Center, Loma Colorado Library, various schools and community centers.