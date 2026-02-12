Extended early voting for Rio Rancho’s March 3 municipal election begins Saturday at four additional locations, giving voters more opportunities to cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

The new sites open Feb. 14 and will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Feb. 28. They join the Broadmoor Senior Center, which has offered early voting since Feb. 3.

The additional locations are:

— Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd.

— Sabana Grande, 4114 Sabana Grande Ave. SE

— The Hub @ Enchanted Hills, 7845 Enchanted Hills Blvd.

— Southern Boulevard, 2345 Southern Blvd., Suite C2

The Broadmoor Senior Center, 3241 Broadmoor Blvd., remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 27 and operates Saturdays — Feb. 14, 21 and 28 — from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Same-day voter registration is available at all early voting locations.

Voters must present current photo identification under the city’s local voter ID requirement. Acceptable forms include government-issued IDs, driver’s licenses, student IDs, credit or debit cards, insurance cards, union cards, passports, professional association cards or voter identification cards issued free by the City Clerk.

The election features six candidates vying to succeed Mayor Gregg Hull: Alexandria Piland, Zachary Darden, Michael Meek, Paul Wymer, Aleitress Owens-Smith and Corrine Rios. Hull is running for governor.

City Council races include Jeremy Lenentine running unopposed in District 2, Bob Tyler unopposed in District 3, and a contested District 5 race between incumbent Karissa Culbreath and Calvin Ward. Robert Cook is the sole candidate for municipal judge. All positions carry four-year terms.

Voters will also decide three general obligation bond questions totaling $18 million for roads, public safety and quality of life facilities. If approved, city officials say no property tax rate increase would occur because previously issued bonds have been retired.

The bond questions seek $12.4 million for road and utility infrastructure improvements, $4.4 million for public safety facilities and equipment, and $1.2 million for parks, recreation and library facilities.

City officials emphasize that approval would not raise property tax rates because the new bonds would replace retired ones. If rejected, property owners would see an initial tax reduction of about $277 annually on a home valued at $300,000.

One percent of each bond’s proceeds would fund public art projects under the Delma M. Petrullo Art in Public Places Local Ordinance.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of votes for any office, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters will be held April 14.

On Election Day, 14 voting convenience centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Rio Rancho. Locations include the Broadmoor Senior Center, Loma Colorado Library, various schools and community centers.