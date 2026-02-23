The New Mexico Goatheads have announced a multi-year NHL affiliation agreement with the Colorado Avalanche, establishing a formal player development pipeline as the franchise prepares to begin play in fall 2026.

Under the agreement, the Goatheads will serve as the ECHL affiliate of both the Avalanche and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. The partnership will provide shared resources, collaboration between hockey operations staffs and call-up opportunities throughout the season.

“This partnership is about opportunity and growth,” said Jared Johnson, general manager of the New Mexico Goatheads. “Aligning with the Avalanche on a multi-year agreement gives our players a defined development path while delivering high-level hockey to our fans from day one.”

The New Mexico Goatheads unveiled thier mascot, Billy, and announced the team’s affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 21 at THE BLOCK. (Courtesy photo)

Colorado Avalanche Assistant General Manager Kevin McDonald, who also serves as general manager of the Colorado Eagles, said the arrangement fits the organization’s broader development strategy.

“The ECHL is a key part of the Avalanche-Eagles development system, and we’re excited to establish this multi-year partnership with the New Mexico Goatheads,” McDonald said. “Rio Rancho and the Albuquerque market provide a strong environment for our players to develop both on and off the ice.”

The team made the announcement Feb. 21 at a public event at THE BLOCK in Rio Rancho, where the Goatheads also introduced their official mascot, Billy — a blue-haired, horned character billed as energetic and community-minded. Fans can vote on Billy’s jersey number at nmgoatheads.com.

NM Goatheads General Manager Jared Johnson works in his office at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Kevin Hendricks)

The Goatheads will begin their inaugural 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center, marking the return of professional hockey to New Mexico for the first time since 2009. The team is the ECHL’s 31st franchise and is managed by REV Entertainment, the sports and entertainment arm of the Texas Rangers organization.

Johnson, who previously served as vice president of the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL and oversaw four consecutive single-season league attendance records there, said interest in the Goatheads has already outpaced expectations. Season ticket inquiries from Albuquerque addresses outnumber those from Rio Rancho in the team’s database, suggesting the franchise is drawing regional appeal well beyond its home city.

The team’s name was selected through a public naming contest that drew roughly 2,500 submissions. Three finalists — the Goatheads, Tarantula Hawks and Cutthroats — advanced to a fan vote of approximately 10,000 participants, with the three options finishing within about 100 votes of each other.

A full schedule is expected within approximately two months.