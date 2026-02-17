As the New Mexico Goatheads prepare to drop the puck on their inaugural season, the front office has hit the ice running.

It was May 7 when guests in sharp suits gathered at the Rio Rancho Events Center to make it official: pro hockey was coming back to New Mexico. The team — then known only as the New Mexico Pro Hockey Club — would become the 31st franchise in the ECHL, with puck drop targeted for October 2026.

“We are not here to bring a Texas-based strategy from a Texas-based company to a New Mexico market,” said Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment, the Texas Rangers’ official sports and entertainment partner that is managing the franchise. “This team will be hyper-local.”

Since that announcement, the organization has wasted little time making good on that promise.

The New Mexico Goatheads headquarters at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Kevin Hendricks)

A name born from the ground up

True to Decker’s word, the team put its identity in the hands of New Mexicans, launching a name-the-team contest that drew roughly 2,500 submissions. While fan favorites like Scorpions and Ice Wolves, both names of former New Mexico-based hockey teams, flooded the inbox, “Goatheads” — the notoriously spiky weed that plagues New Mexico yards and bike tires — emerged as a dark horse that resonated with local ownership.

General manager Jared Johnson, who previously served as vice president of the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL and oversaw four straight single-season league attendance records there, admitted the name was new to him.

“I had no idea what a goathead was,” Johnson told The 528 during an interview at his Rio Rancho Events Center office.

Three finalists — the Goatheads, Tarantula Hawks and Cutthroats — went to a public vote of roughly 10,000 fans. The results were razor-thin, all three finishing within about 100 votes of each other. The team went with Goatheads after seeing the logo concepts come to life.

“As soon as we got what ended up turning into the Goathead logo, we were like, yeah, there’s something there,” Johnson said.

Merchandise has moved briskly since the September branding announcement, and the distinctive logo has begun appearing on stickers across the metro — a trajectory Johnson hopes mirrors what New Mexico United achieved in soccer.

The New Mexico Goatheads will play the 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The team will unveil its mascot this weekend at THE BLOCK. (Courtesy photo)

The venue and its roots

The team will play at the Rio Rancho Events Center, which already has permanent ice and a history with the New Mexico Scorpions and New Mexico Mustangs minor league teams. Sports broadcaster Fred Slow, who MC’d the May announcement and knows the venue well through his work with the New Mexico Roadrunners arena soccer team, called it the premium facility in the state.

“I don’t know if I could identify a better opportunity in this state for this hockey team to be successful,” Slow said at the launch event.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull noted that joining the ECHL — a league where more than 760 alumni have gone on to play in the NHL over its 37-year history — puts the city on par with major markets across the country.

Johnson said the arena’s intimate setup, with the highest row sitting around the 16th level, will help sell the live experience to first-timers. He’s confident the sport sells itself once people see it in person.

“You know, I definitely run into a lot of people out here that say they aren’t hockey fans, but they’ve never seen it live,” he said. “So it definitely changes it.”

New Mexico Goatheads General Manager Jared Johnson works in his office on Feb. 12. (Kevin Hendricks)

Ownership, staff and community

Johnson relocated to New Mexico for the role and said he was pleasantly surprised by the reception. Season ticket interest and sponsorship numbers have exceeded expectations, and Albuquerque addresses actually outnumber Rio Rancho ones in the team’s database — a sign the franchise is drawing interest well beyond its home city.

He credited strong financial backing from ownership and a front office staff with 20 to 30 years of combined experience for putting the team in a strong position. The city of Rio Rancho is also investing in hockey-specific arena upgrades, and Johnson praised the working relationship with arena management and City Hall.

“Everybody over at City Hall has been so supportive,” he said. “They’ve never told us no about anything.”

He acknowledged the challenge of winning over skeptical sponsors who remember the market’s mixed history with minor league sports. But he said the numbers speak for themselves, and the upcoming NHL affiliate announcement should help close remaining doubters.

Fans lined up outside of the Rio Rancho Events Center in November when the team announced it would be known as the New Mexico Goatheads. (Courtesy photo)

Entertainment, theme nights and the casual fan

While Johnson expects a core of dedicated hockey fans, converting casual attendees into regulars is central to the business plan. The ECHL’s licensing program opens the door to theme nights built around properties like Star Wars and SpongeBob, along with throwback nights honoring the market’s hockey history and potential tie-ins with New Mexico United. Breaking Bad-themed nights are also on the table depending on how the home schedule falls.

“We’re in the hockey business, but we’re also in the entertainment business,” Johnson said.

The team plans unique promotions throughout the season, with discounted concessions and family-oriented Sundays among the options being considered — an approach that echoes Decker’s promise from the launch event.

“We know this arena is a place where people and families come together and make memories,” Decker said in May, “and it’s our job to throw a great party and have a hockey game break out.”

The New Mexico Goatheads will announce its mascot and NHL affiliation at an event at THE BLOCK on Feb. 21. (Courtesy photo)

What’s next

The Goatheads’ most significant announcement to date is set for Saturday, Feb. 21, at THE BLOCK in Rio Rancho. The team will officially reveal its NHL and AHL affiliation and introduce its mascot to the public for the first time.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with the live reveal scheduled for shortly after noon. Johnson described the affiliate as enthusiastic about entering a new market and said the two organizations have already begun preliminary conversations about the coaching staff hiring process — even without a formal job posting, he said roughly 100 resumes have already landed in his inbox.

The event doubles as a watch party, as THE BLOCK will air the Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game from the Winter Olympics beginning at 12:40 p.m. following the announcement.

A full schedule is expected within roughly two months, after which the team will begin building out its promotional calendar around confirmed home dates.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the ECHL’s newest franchise and to help bring professional hockey back to New Mexico,” Johnson said at the May launch.

Nearly a year later, that vision is taking concrete shape.