The New Mexico Goatheads will reveal their NHL affiliation and introduce their mascot to the public for the first time Saturday at THE BLOCK in Rio Rancho.

Doors open at 11 a.m. MT, with the live announcement scheduled for shortly after noon. The event is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required.

The affiliation reveal will clarify the Goatheads’ development path as the organization prepares for its inaugural 2026-27 season, which will bring professional hockey back to New Mexico. Team officials said the NHL affiliate has expressed enthusiasm about entering a new market, and that preliminary conversations about the coaching staff have already begun — even without a formal job posting. General manager Jared Johnson said roughly 100 resumes have already arrived in his inbox.

Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to shop exclusive merchandise and meet team staff alongside the new mascot, who will make their public debut at the announcement.

The event will double as a watch party. Following the noon announcement, THE BLOCK will air the Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Game from the Winter Olympics on the big screen beginning at 12:40 p.m.

The Goatheads also announced that THE BLOCK will serve as the official watch party location for all away games during the 2026-27 season.

A full schedule is expected to be released within approximately two months, after which the team will build out its promotional calendar around confirmed home dates.