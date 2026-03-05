Rock and roll royalty headlines a packed weekend in Rio Rancho and surrounding communities, with Heart bringing its “Royal Flush Tour 2026” to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Saturday alongside a slate of outdoor, cultural and local entertainment options.

Ann and Nancy Wilson are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Events Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by Americana singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams. Organizers are urging concertgoers to arrive early due to expected heavy traffic in the area.

The Loma Colorado Main Library will host the annual Garden Expo 2026 beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Local horticultural experts will be available to advise residents on high-desert gardening and spring planting.

Stand-up comedian Kasey Nicholson is scheduled to perform Friday night at 7 and two sets at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Quezada’s Comedy Club inside the Santa Ana Star Casino.