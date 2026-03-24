Rio Rancho residents can hear directly from their state legislators Thursday when five local lawmakers host a Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall to recap the 2026 New Mexico legislative session.

Representatives Catherine Cullen, Joshua Hernandez and Alan Martínez, along with Senators Craig Brandt and Jay Block, will brief the public on key legislation from the session and take questions about issues affecting Rio Rancho and Sandoval County. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the RRPS Board Room, 500 Laser Rd. NE.

The 2026 session concluded earlier this month. Thursday’s town hall gives residents a rare chance to engage directly with their full delegation in one room.

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall

When: Thursday, March 26, 2026 — 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 2026 — 6 p.m. Where: RRPS Board Room, 500 Laser Rd. NE, Rio Rancho

Contact: 505-946-5657