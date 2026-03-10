A 33-year-old Rio Rancho man was arrested Sunday night after his mother was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a domestic disturbance at a southeast Rio Rancho residence, according to court records filed Monday in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.

Officers responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. March 8 to the 500 block of Pecos Loop SE after a caller reported a family member was drunk and acting aggressively. Responding officers found the caller with a significant head injury and bleeding profusely, records show.

The suspect, who was located near the home, surrendered to officers with his hands raised. He was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators, according to the Statement of Probable Cause.

The man told officers he had pushed the victim during an argument, court records state. Video surveillance footage recovered from inside the home corroborated the account, showing the suspect chasing the victim and jumping on her, causing her to fall and strike her head against a wall and the floor. Officers documented large amounts of blood at the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital due to the severity of her head injury. She later told officers the suspect had also bashed her head into a wall and door and struck her in the face after she attempted to flee.

The suspect was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member with Possibility of Great Bodily Harm or Death, a third-degree felony under New Mexico law. The case is being prosecuted in Sandoval County.