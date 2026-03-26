While thousands are expected to pack the streets of Northeast Albuquerque this Saturday for a massive “NO KINGS” demonstration, a smaller but persistent group of activists in Rio Rancho will continue a weekly protest tradition that has spanned nearly six months.

The Albuquerque march, organized by Indivisible Albuquerque and the No Kings Coalition, is part of a coordinated national day of action. In contrast, the “Resist Tyranny” rally at the intersection of NM 528 and U.S. 550 has occurred every Saturday since October. The rally started as part of a broader “Tesla Takedown” campaign, a grassroots effort opposing Elon Musk’s political involvement and government cost-cutting measures last March.

Dozens of protesters gathered last March to voice their anger at Elon Musk in front to a Tesla dealership near the intersection of route 550 and 528 in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales / City Desk Abq

The Democratic Party of Sandoval County has served as a central hub for the Rio Rancho efforts, hosting “craftivism” sessions to prepare signs and materials for the weekly demonstrations. Meanwhile, Sandoval County Indivisible has been a lead coordinator for the roadside rallies, aiming to keep the movement’s message visible in the metro area on a permanent basis.

In Albuquerque, participants will gather at 11 a.m. at Montgomery Park for a 3-mile loop. The Albuquerque Police Department plans to close all traffic along the route, which travels via Comanche Road, San Mateo Boulevard, and Montgomery Boulevard.

The Rio Rancho rally takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the southeast corner of NM 528 and U.S. 550. Participants gather in the large median near the Wendy’s restaurant. A 13-person safety team trained in de-escalation will monitor the event. Attendees are cautioned not to park at the restaurant and to avoid entering Santa Ana Pueblo land or standing near the Tesla showroom.

Organizers for both events emphasize a strictly nonviolent, “no weapons” policy.