The Rio Rancho Governing Body greenlit a major multi-family housing development and several infrastructure improvements during its meeting Thursday, signaling continued growth for the city. Councilors voted to approve a site plan for the Encore multi-family subdivision, an 11-acre project located along Broadmoor Boulevard. The development will feature 109 units across 28 lots, designed as two-story attached townhomes.

While the project met all city standards for permissible use, some residents expressed concern over how the density might affect the character of the surrounding single-family neighborhood. City staff noted the plan includes landscaping requirements of two trees and three shrubs per unit and total recreation space exceeding a half-acre. To further business growth, the city also approved a new beer and wine liquor license for Laguna Burger at 2401 NM Highway 528.

Infrastructure and safety remained a priority as the council awarded a $1.45 million contract to Young Guns Construction for a 4,800-square-foot heavy equipment storage building at police headquarters. Capt. Nick Army told the council the structure is vital to protect specialized vehicles, like the mobile command post, from UV degradation and wildlife infestations. He noted that the building is designed to be expandable or even relocated if needs change in the future.

The city also addressed community facility needs by awarding a $1.2 million contract to Albuquerque Asphalt, Inc. for the Esther Bone Memorial Library and Veterans’ Memorial Park. The project includes a full reconstruction of the parking lot, ADA improvements and a new storm drain system. Construction is scheduled to begin after Memorial Day and is expected to conclude before Veterans Day to ensure the facility is ready for major community events.

Finally, councilors approved $1.17 million for the rehabilitation of Well 19 near First Street and Inca Road to ensure water reliability. The project involves replacing the motor and pump to maintain the well’s 2-million-gallon daily capacity, which serves the entire city. City staff noted that rehabilitating the existing well is a cost-effective alternative to the estimated $13 million required to drill a new one.