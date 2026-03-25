Rio Rancho residents will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed 109-unit townhome development, a $1.2 million library parking lot overhaul, and several other major spending items when the City Governing Body meets Thursday.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 3200 Civic Center Circle NE. It can also be streamed live at rrnm.gov or watched on Sparklight cable channel 56.

The most contested item on the agenda may be a site plan request for the Encore Multi-Family Subdivision, a proposed development of 109 two-story townhome-style units on roughly 11 acres near Hedingham Avenue NE. The project is zoned for multi-family use under the Tierra del Oro Master Plan.

At least one neighboring resident has already submitted written opposition. Laura Padilla told council members the high-density project would be “inconsistent with the current design and feel” of the surrounding single-family neighborhood, where she said property values run near a half-million dollars. City staff recommends approval.

The council will vote on a $1.2 million contract with Albuquerque Asphalt, Inc. to rebuild the aging parking lot and storm drain system serving the Esther Bone Memorial Library and Veterans Memorial Park. The work will also add ADA infrastructure and upgrade lighting to LED fixtures. Construction is expected to begin after Memorial Day and take about five months.

The project draws funding from several sources, including state capital outlay appropriations and voter-approved General Obligation Bond proceeds.

Separately, the council will consider a $68,000 budget adjustment to fund a new parking structure at the Loma Colorado Main Library, pairing the voter-approved Sandoval County library bond money with $228,000 in City funds. Construction is expected to take about eight weeks and would begin this summer.

The city wants to award a $1.17 million contract to Pump Tech, LLC DBA Alpha Southwest to rehabilitate Well 19, located near 1st Street and Inca Road. The well produces roughly 2 million gallons of water per day. Work will include replacing the motor and pump assembly and is expected to take several months.

Council members will also take up a $1.44 million contract with Young Guns Construction to build a 4,800-square-foot metal storage facility at police headquarters, 500 Quantum Road. The structure will house specialized vehicles such as mobile command units and has been designed to be disassembled and relocated if needed. The estimated build time is eight months.

Get involved

Rio Rancho Governing Body meeting

When: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 2026, 6 p.m. Where: Council Chambers, Rio Rancho City Hall, 3200 Civic Center Circle NE

Council Chambers, Rio Rancho City Hall, 3200 Civic Center Circle NE Watch online: rrnm.gov or Sparklight cable channel 56

rrnm.gov or Sparklight cable channel 56 Zoom: us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719 | Meeting ID: 833 3815 7719 | Passcode: 554297

us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719 | Meeting ID: 833 3815 7719 | Passcode: 554297 Phone: +1 720-707-2699

+1 720-707-2699 Public comment: Register in person or by Zoom no later than 15 minutes before the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City Clerk before 4 p.m. Thursday.