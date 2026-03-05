Rio Rancho’s new automated speed cameras issued nearly 6,000 citations in their first 30 days of live enforcement, with data showing thousands more violations still pending review, according to figures provided by program vendor Verra Mobility and reviewed by The 528.

In 2024, the previous system issued a total of 18,739 speeding citations, averaging approximately 1,562 citations per month. Data for 2025 is not yet available.

The cameras, part of the city’s Safe Traffic Operations Program, transitioned from a 45-day warning period to live enforcement Jan. 27. During that grace period, police issued more than 15,000 warnings. Since citations began, the pace of violations has accelerated sharply.

Verra Mobility data shows the system generated 1,309 violation events in January — the final days of the warning period — and 4,856 in February, for a combined total of 6,165 events over the 30-day span. Of those, 5,885 citations were issued after review by Rio Rancho Police Department officers. Officers rejected 280 events, and 2,578 remain in the review queue pending action as of the most recent count.

Each citation carries a $100 fine.

Busiest Locations

Four camera locations accounted for the highest volume of violations over a 25-day period from Feb. 1 through late February:

Nicklaus Dr. SE at Fairway Loop SE (northbound) — 1,220 violations

— 1,220 violations 1200 block of Veranda Rd. SE — 1,150 violations

— 1,150 violations Broadmoor Blvd. at Stapleton Ave. NE (southbound) — 1,108 violations

— 1,108 violations 1400 block of Unser Blvd. SE (southbound) — 1,102 violations

The fewest violations in that period were recorded at the 5800 block of Iris Rd. NE, with 13.

Verra Mobility noted that the transition from mobile speed vans to the new fixed box units accounts in part for the higher citation volume. “With more units added compared to the vans the number of citations is higher,” the company said in a statement.

How the program works

The Rio Rancho Police Department replaced eight aging speed enforcement SUVs in December with 10 battery-powered box cameras supplied by Verra Mobility. The units trigger when a driver exceeds the posted speed limit by 11 mph or more on city roads, or by 5 mph in school zones.

After Verra Mobility captures and reviews footage, potential violations are forwarded to Rio Rancho police officers, who make the final determination before a citation is mailed to the registered vehicle owner.

The program is violator-funded, meaning equipment costs are covered by fine revenue rather than taxpayer dollars.

“The third-party vendor receives a portion of the citation revenue.” Deputy City Manager Peter Wells told The 528. “After that is factored, per State law, the City must give the State of New Mexico 50% of the remaining net revenue. The City uses the remaining 50% of net revenue to replace police vehicles.”

Camera placement rotates based on traffic data and citizen requests.