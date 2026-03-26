Rio Rancho is set for a weekend of high-profile entertainment, four-legged festivities, and cultural celebrations as the city closes out the month of March.

From a visit by a “Saturday Night Live” veteran to a massive pet-themed festival at Cabezon Park, here is a preview of the events scheduled for March 27–29.

Leslie Jones headlining at Quezada’s

One of the biggest names in comedy is arriving in the Rio Rancho area this weekend. Leslie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee and star of Saturday Night Live and Coming 2 America, will perform a series of stand-up sets at Quezada’s Comedy Club & Cantina.

When: Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28.

Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28. Where: Quezada’s Comedy Club at Santa Ana Star, 54 Jemez Canyon Dam Rd.

Quezada’s Comedy Club at Santa Ana Star, 54 Jemez Canyon Dam Rd. Times: Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights. Details: Known for her high-energy performances and sharp wit, Jones is stopping in New Mexico as part of her national touring schedule. Tickets are available online.

Leslie Jones is performing at Quezada’s Comedy Club &Cantina this weekend. (Courtesy photo)

Pets Take Over Cabezon Park

On Saturday, March 28, the city’s attention turns to its four-legged residents for the Eggs ’N Beggin’ PET-ACULAR.

When: Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Cabezon Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE.

Cabezon Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE. Details: This family-friendly event features pet-themed vendors, activities, and the city’s unique twist on a spring egg hunt—specifically for dogs. Local animal rescues and pet service providers will be on-site throughout the afternoon.

Culture and History at the Library

The Rio Rancho Public Library system is hosting two distinct feature events on Saturday, March 28, catering to history buffs and music lovers alike.

Route 66 Centennial Celebration: At 11 a.m., the Loma Colorado Main Library will host a lecture titled “Rerouting Route 66.” Part of the state’s lead-up to the Mother Road’s centennial, the session explores the historical shifts of the iconic highway through New Mexico.

At 11 a.m., the Loma Colorado Main Library will host a lecture titled “Rerouting Route 66.” Part of the state’s lead-up to the Mother Road’s centennial, the session explores the historical shifts of the iconic highway through New Mexico. Sandia Mountain Dulcimers Concert: At 2 p.m., the Esther Bone Memorial Library will host a live performance by the Sandia Mountain Dulcimers. The group will showcase the unique folk sounds of the mountain dulcimer in a relaxed, indoor setting.

Ongoing Fun: The Iconic Sweatband Hunt

The Rio Rancho Events Center’s city-wide scavenger hunt continues through Saturday, March 28. Residents can search for hidden “Iconic Sweatbands” around the city for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters’ 100-Year Tour show coming in April.