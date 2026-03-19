From shaving heads for a cause to a “Brunch with the Bunny,” Rio Rancho’s weekend lineup offers a blend of charity, community commerce and early spring festivities.

Whether you are looking to support childhood cancer research or shop local artisans, here is what’s happening in the City of Vision.

Firefighters Face the Razor for St. Baldrick’s

The weekend’s most high-profile event arrives Sunday as the Rio Rancho Events Center hosts the NM Firefighters & Friends: St. Baldrick’s Conquer Kids’ Cancer Event.

When: Sunday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Where: Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE.

Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE. Details: Local firefighters and community members will shave their heads in solidarity with children fighting cancer to raise funds for life-saving research. The event is open to the public for those wishing to donate or cheer on the “shavees.”

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull shaved his head for charity at last year’s event. (Courtesy photo)

Spring Shopping and Seasonal Fun

Saturday, March 21, marks a busy day for local families and shoppers with two major community gatherings.

Spring Vendor & Craft Fling: The Sabana Grande Recreation Center will host its annual spring showcase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can browse a variety of handmade crafts, local art, and seasonal goods from area vendors.

The Sabana Grande Recreation Center will host its annual spring showcase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can browse a variety of handmade crafts, local art, and seasonal goods from area vendors. Brunch with the Bunny: For the younger crowd, the Cabezon Community Center is hosting “Brunch with the Bunny” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event typically includes a meal, photo opportunities, and holiday-themed activities.

Learning and Leisure at the Library

The Esther Bone Memorial Library continues its focus on adult education and community support with two targeted sessions this week.

Navigating Benefits for Older Adults: On Friday, March 20, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., experts will provide guidance on accessing and maximizing benefits for seniors.

On Friday, March 20, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., experts will provide guidance on accessing and maximizing benefits for seniors. Basic Computer Security: Also on Friday at 1 p.m., the Broadmoor Senior Center will host a session on essential steps to protect your online presence, including tips on recognizing scams and managing passwords.

Evening Entertainment

For those looking for a laugh to kick off the weekend, comedian Des Bishop is scheduled to perform at Quezada’s Comedy Club inside the Santa Ana Star Casino.

When: Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21.

Time: Shows are at 7 p.m. And 9:30 p.m. both nights.