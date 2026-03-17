A 20-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly battering a woman who was holding her infant and damaging several vehicles during a March 15 incident in Corrales Heights.

The man was charged with attempt to commit child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage to property over $1,000 and battery.

According to a statement of probable cause, officers were dispatched to the address on Rincon De Romos Drive SE on a fight call. A witness told officers that the man, described as drunk and angry, had been following her outside and refused to leave her alone while she was carrying her 7-month-old child.

The witness told officers that the man threatened to hit her and attempted to strike her while she was holding the infant. She said she placed the child on the ground in a car seat to avoid dropping him during the confrontation. The man allegedly struck her several times in the face before other bystanders intervened. The homeowner also observed the man strike the woman while she was holding the child, according to the complaint.

Officers also observed several dents on the driver’s side door of a vehicle. The owner told officers the damage had not been there before the incident. A responding officer observed the man throwing large rocks at the vehicle. A second vehicle, a white Honda, sustained a large dent on its hood.