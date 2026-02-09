The Rio Rancho Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Feb. 10, inviting community members to meet with local law enforcement officers over coffee.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brekki Brekki, located at 3755 Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho.

Coffee with a Cop is a national program designed to foster positive relationships between police officers and the communities they serve in an informal, accessible setting. The events allow residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know their local officers outside of emergency situations.

The Rio Rancho event is free and open to all community members. No agenda or speeches are planned — attendees can simply drop in for conversation and coffee.