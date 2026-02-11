The Rio Rancho Governing Body will accept the city’s fiscal year 2025 audit and consider issuing more than $63 million in water and wastewater system bonds during its regular meeting Thursday.

The FY2025 audit, conducted by Hinkle + Landers, returned unmodified opinions on both financial statements and federal awards with no findings in any category — marking another year of clean financial reporting for New Mexico’s third-largest city.

“We had no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies and no instances of noncompliance,” said Farley Vener, managing shareholder at Hinkle + Landers, in the audit presentation. The State Auditor officially released the audit Jan. 23.

The audit included several restatements to recognize revenue from Local Economic Development Act agreement funds, additional developer capital assets owned by the city and compensated absences due to new accounting standards.

Water system bonds on first reading

The Governing Body will also consider a first reading of an ordinance authorizing up to $63.42 million in Water and Wastewater System Improvement and Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2026.

The bonds would finance improvements to the city’s water and wastewater utility system, refund portions of existing 2015 bonds and New Mexico Finance Authority loans, and fund a debt service reserve account.

The bonds would be payable solely from net revenues of the water and wastewater system, not from the city’s general fund or property taxes.

Consent calendar

Seven items appear on the consent calendar, including four budget adjustments to the State Appropriations Capital Fund totaling approximately $500,000 for senior center renovations and equipment at both Meadowlark and Broadmoor facilities.

The Governing Body will also consider appointing Benjamin Sanchez as alternate municipal court judge.

Get involved

What: Regular Rio Rancho Governing Body Meeting

When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Rio Rancho City Hall

In Person: Register to speak with the City Clerk by 5:45 p.m.

Watch Online: rrnm.gov/2303/Watch-and-Download-City-Meetings

Join by Computer:

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719?pwd=ST55whY8GCTELqBoGjYG1ipM1F5Uer.1

Meeting ID: 833 3815 7719

Passcode: 554297

Join by Phone:

Dial +1 720 707 2699 (Denver)

Enter Meeting ID when prompted

Written Comments: Submit to the City Clerk before 4 p.m. on meeting day to be entered into the record. Email: [email protected] or call 505-891-5004.

Accessibility: Residents needing auxiliary aids or services should contact the City Clerk at 505-891-5004 at least 48 hours in advance.

Public Input Rules: Up to two hours total are allotted for public comments on agenda items. Speakers must register in person with the City Clerk no later than 15 minutes before the meeting starts.

Documents: Full agenda, meeting packets and supporting documents are available at rrnm.gov or by contacting the City Clerk.