The Rio Rancho Governing Body will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers to consider several zoning ordinances, a new master plan and a budget adjustment, among other items.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom and streamed live on the city’s website.

Among the most substantial items on the agenda is a proposed Rainbow Boulevard corridor overlay zone, which would establish design and development standards for properties directly abutting Rainbow Boulevard within city limits. The ordinance has already drawn public comment ahead of the meeting.

The council will also consider on second reading an ordinance that would rezone several lots in Blocks 22, 23 and 24 — currently designated Transitional Zoning and Mixed Residential — to R-4 Single-Family Residential. The rezoning includes conditions of development.

On the master plan front, councilors will take up a resolution to adopt the Cielo Bonito Master Plan, a guiding document for development of that area of the city.

Other business includes a resolution authorizing the Public Works Department to apply for New Mexico Department of Transportation Local Government Road Fund cooperative program money for fiscal years 2026-2027, and a budget adjustment to the Recreation Activities Fund and Recreation Development Fund.

The council will also consider appointing Dorothy Onikute-Thompson to the city’s Ethics Panel.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

What: The Rio Rancho Regular Governing Body Meeting, where elected officials will vote on zoning changes along Rainbow Boulevard, a rezoning of residential lots, the Cielo Bonito Master Plan and other city business that could affect neighborhoods, roads and recreation services across the city.

When: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. Residents who wish to speak must register with the City Clerk no later than 5:45 p.m. Written comments submitted before 4 p.m. Thursday will be entered into the record prior to the meeting.

Where: Council Chambers, Rio Rancho City Hall (3200 Civic Center Circle NE). The meeting is also accessible online via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83338157719 (Meeting ID: 833 3815 7719, Passcode: 554297) or by phone at +1 720-707-2699. A live stream will be available at rrnm.gov/2303/Watch-and-Download-City-Meetings.

Why it matters: Decisions made Thursday could reshape development patterns along one of the city’s major corridors, alter the character of established residential neighborhoods and set the course for growth in the Cielo Bonito area. Budget adjustments to recreation funds may also affect parks and programming used by residents citywide.

How to participate: Residents may attend in person and register to speak with the City Clerk before 5:45 p.m. Public comment is limited to agenda items under discussion or deliberation. Those unable to attend may submit written comments to the City Clerk before 4 p.m. Thursday to have them entered into the official record. Residents with disabilities who need accommodations should contact the City Clerk at 505-891-5004 at least 48 hours in advance.