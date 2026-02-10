A group of Native American leaders say they were falsely listed as participants in a Republican Party event at the New Mexico State Capitol without their knowledge or consent, prompting the state’s Democratic Party chair to call for an apology and a sharp rebuttal from a Republican senator from Rio Rancho.

The controversy centers on a “meet and greet” event promoted by the Republican Party of New Mexico that was scheduled in Senate Room 415 during American Indian Day at the Legislature, according to a collective statement issued by the leaders whose names appeared on promotional materials.

In a letter shared in a Democratic Party of New Mexico press release, seven of the eight people pictured on the flyer — rapper Def-i, fashion designer Loren Aragon, filmmakers Goldie Tom and Ryan Begay, businesswoman Nicole Johnny, museum director Patsy Phillips and Miss Indian New Mexico Jolene Tsinnijinnie — say they were approached to appear at what they thought was a nonpartisan event celebrating American Indian Day at the state Legislature.

“Many of us agreed to participate in this event that was intended to honor Native leaders from our communities,” the statement reads. “This was based on an understanding that this would be a gathering connected to American Indian Day at the Roundhouse, an opportunity to bring together Native leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members.”

However, the leaders said the flyer circulated online “does not represent our political affiliations or endorsements” and that they were not informed the event would be associated with any political party.

According to the DPNM, Indigenous leaders were listed as “special guests” by Republican organizers, and that Republican staff linked to Sen. Jay Block’s office organized and advertised the event.

On social media, New Mexico Senate Republicans posted: “Proud to recognize American Indian Day — celebrating the heritage, resilience, and contributions of New Mexico’s Tribal Nations.”

While New Mexico GOP officials called the situation a misunderstanding and said the social media posts were removed, Rio Rancho Sen. Jay Block strongly denied the accusations in a phone interview with The 528, calling them “completely false and ridiculous.”

“The assertion by the DPNM, which I call the dumbest people of New Mexico, that this event was a MAGA or strictly Republican event is categorically untrue, and that’s a lie from the Democrat party,” Block told The 528. “This non-partisan event was designed to provide New Mexico’s beautiful Native American community an opportunity to celebrate, as we do every year up here, and share their culture with lawmakers and guests from across our state.”

Block said his administrative assistant, Dr. David Bearshield, who is Native American, “worked tirelessly with the Senate Majority, with Peter Wirth’s office, to schedule distinguished tribal visitors to help open the Senate floor session on that special day.”

Sen. Jay Block talks with guests during Native American Day at the Roundhouse. (NM Republicans)

He said the reception in Suite 415 was open to the public and “featured ceremonial demonstrations, dances, food and even a pop-up shop.”

Block also defended the use of the term “Red Rising” on the event flyer, saying it “was chosen specifically to expand awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.”

“The phrase Red Rising refers to the collective power and visibility of this movement, while urging members of the public to rise up for awareness in action of this often overlooked crisis,” Block said.

The Native leaders who issued the collective statement said they received “varying degrees of backlash” after being listed on the flyer.

“Protecting community trust, professional integrity, and accurate representation of our community is important to all of us,” the statement reads.