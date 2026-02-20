Construction on a major expansion of the Broadmoor Senior Center is expected to wrap up by the end of March, adding a new multipurpose room and a sprawling outdoor terrace to the facility.

The Broadmoor Senior Center is undergoing planned renovations as part of its second phase after serving thousands of senior citizens over the past four years, according to city officials.

The expansion is intended to meet high demand, as the facility currently serves over 1,000 members and walk-ins with activities ranging from bingo to ceramic painting. City officials noted the new facilities will allow them to expand services. They further confirmed the project’s budget is over $1.6 million, with the bulk of the funding secured through federal and state grants and approximately $400,000 coming from the city’s General Fund.

Construction on a major expansion of the Broadmoor Senior Center is expected to wrap up by the end of March, adding a new multipurpose room and a sprawling outdoor terrace to the facility. (Kevin Hendricks)

Pluma, LLC, is handling the Phase 2 construction, which began in 2025 and carries an estimated price tag of approximately $1.78 million. The project will add a 2,652-square-foot multipurpose room on an existing concrete foundation, along with a 5,775-square-foot concrete terrace featuring lighting, artificial turf, landscaping and shade structures designed to support year-round programming.

The expansion is funded through a combination of local, state and federal sources. The city is contributing $400,000 from the General Fund, while $134,569 in federal grant money will pay for the shade structures. Voter-approved State General Obligation Bond proceeds for senior facilities account for $727,000 of the budget. The remainder comes from state capital outlay funds secured by Rep. Josh Hernandez ($42,900), Sen. Craig Brandt ($272,500) and former Rep. Jason Harper ($200,000).

The Broadmoor Senior Center first opened in Sept. 2021 as the city’s second senior center. The original Phase 1 facility, a 5,000-square-foot building with a multipurpose room and outdoor programming and gathering space, was built primarily with $3.4 million from voter-approved State General Obligation Bonds for senior facilities.

The Broadmoor Senior Center. (Don Dudley, AIC and City Of Rio Rancho)