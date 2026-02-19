The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Back Our Veterans” Bowling Tournament has sold out, organizers announced, signaling strong community support for an event aimed at raising grant funding for veteran-owned businesses.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Tenpins & More, 1416 Deborah Road, Rio Rancho.

“To everyone who registered, sponsored, and supported this event — thank you,” organizers said in a statement. “Your generosity helps us continue supporting our veterans and their business initiatives.”

The event is sponsored by Triskelion Group of New Mexico and is organized under the chamber’s Veterans in Business initiative. Proceeds will support grant funding for veteran-owned businesses in the region.

The tournament is connected to the Veterans Business Support Coalition, a community organization that works to connect veterans with mentors, advocates and resources to help them succeed as entrepreneurs. The coalition hosts monthly events featuring veteran guest speakers and provides a platform for veterans to network, collaborate and share ideas.

“We want to make sure that every veteran in our community gets the resources they need to help them succeed,” the coalition states in its mission.

While registration for the tournament is now closed, community members can connect with the Veterans Business Support Coalition through its Facebook group to stay informed about future meetings, events and resources.

For more information, visit RRRCC.org or call 505-892-1533.