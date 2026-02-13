More than 70 hot-air balloons will ascend over Rio Rancho this Valentine’s Day weekend as the Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally returns for its annual celebration.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14-15, with launches beginning in the early morning around 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The rally, hosted by the Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association, has been a fixture in the region for approximately 40 years. This year’s event will feature launches at parks and schools throughout Rio Rancho, with two primary viewing locations at Loma Colorado Park, 735 Loma Colorado Drive NE, and Cabezon Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd.

Among the fleet are several special-shaped balloons, including a massive Zozobra balloon and a clown-shaped balloon.

Weather permitting, spectators can expect to see the colorful array of balloons fill the skies shortly after sunrise both days. Organizers encourage residents to arrive early for optimal viewing of the mass ascension.

The event requires no admission fee and is open to the public. While balloons will be visible throughout Rio Rancho and potentially northwest Albuquerque, organizers recommend viewing from the designated park locations for the best experience.